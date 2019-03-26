Kiwanis Club Students of the Month

From left: Maine Consolidated School students Brooklyn Michelena, Rachel Skaggs, Brayden Ward and Kyree Overman were recognized as March Students of the Month. (Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: March 26, 2019 9:19 a.m.

    • The following students from Maine Consolidate School were honored as Students of the Month for February and March by the Williams Kiwanis Club. Students earned a pizza party and certificate from the club.

