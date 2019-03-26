Community calendar: week of March 27

Wreath laying March 29 to honor veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 12128 of Williams invites the public to a wreath laying ceremony at Williams Monument Park at the Veteran’s Statue on March 29 at 5:30 p.m. Please join us in saluting our Vietnam Veterans.

Low cost children's dental clinic April 13

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is presenting the Northern Arizona University Kiddie Clinic April 13. For $25 children can get a dental exam, cleaning, radiographs and fluoride. To schedule call (928) 523-3500 or email dentalhygiene.clinic@nau.edu.

W.A.A.G. Rabies Vaccination Clinic April 6

Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G.) will host it's annual rabies vaccination clini April 6 from noon - 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Mark your calendar and check your pet records to see if your furry friends are due for this required shot. Rabies vaccinations cost $10 each. City tags will also be available at that time. More information is available from Kali at 635-2595.

Lion's Club Community Calendar submissions due

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2019-2020 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 52nd issue of this Williams tradition, contact your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

FNRA rifle raffle

The Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA are selling raffle tickets to benefit local shooting sports and the GC FNRA fundraiser in July. One-hundred tickets will be sold for $20 each. More information is available from Patty Williams at 853-4974.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance at Williams Senior Center every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10. It is open to taxpayers of all ages. A social security card, photo ID and income documents are needed. Call (928) 919-9277 for an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted too.

Raffle to help end Multiple Sclerosis

Raffle tickets to help raise money to end Multiple Sclerosis and support Cheri Porter who will be riding in the Bike MS, Arizona! event, will be available at Old Trails True Value March 23. Prizes include items donated by local businesses. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20. There will be a separate Grand Canyon Railroad raffle for train tickets to the Grand Canyon. Raffle tickets are $10 each. More information is available from Cheri at (928) 380-0416.

2020 Census jobs

The US Census Bureau is looking for help. While the next census itself isn't until 2020, the Census is already recruiting for positions. Anyone interested can go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call (855) JOB-2020.

Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The 4th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show takes place June 7-8. More information and a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms is available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.