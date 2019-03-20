Winter weather expected tonight through Saturday in Williams

Although today, March 20, marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, winter weather has not left the area.

According to the National Weather Service Flagstaff, cooler temperatures with precipitation are headed to Williams and parts of northern Arizona beginning tonight. Total snow accumulation is expected to be one to three inches.

This afternoon:

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. There will be a south wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

There is a slight chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. with snow showers likely after 3 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. There will be a south wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

Snow showers expected with some thunder possible. The high will be near 43 degrees. There will be a south wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night

There will be a 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south to southwest after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

A slight chance of snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. There will be a light south to southwest wind 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night

It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.

Saturday

There is a chance of snow showers between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and midnight. There is a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 52.