Obituary: Esther Teresa Sandoval

Esther Teresa Sandoval passed away surrounded by loving family, Wednesday March 6. She was 78.

She was born August 21, 1940 in Williams, Arizona, to Ernest Moses Lugo and Maria Celia Serrano.

She attended Williams Grade School and graduated from Williams High School in 1958. She married Albert Sandoval. They had three children.

She worked many years and retired from Williams Unified School District 2.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers; Tony, Richard, Danny, Raymond and Paul. Sisters: Carmen Hutchins, and infant sister Andrea Lugo.



Esther is survived by her son, Albert Raymond (April) Sandoval of Flagstaff, Arizona; daughter, Samantha Sandoval and two grandchildren, Justin of Williams and Jenifer of Flagstaff; daughter, Monique Speakman of Battlement Mesa and three grandchildren, Drew of Williams, Samuel, Grand Junction Colorado and Ashlynn, Wichita Kansas, great grand-children: Solis Salazar, Kyson, and Khara Sandoval and a future great grandson due in June 2019.

She is also survived by brothers Ernest Lugo of Williams, Manuel(Mary Ellen) of Cottonwood, sisters Lydia (James) Perkins of Williams, Sally Lugo of Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

A Rosary memorial service for Esther Teresa Sandoval will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 900 W Grant Ave., Williams, Arizona. Reverend John Ehrich, will officiate.

Interment will be at the Williams Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at the Sultana Theater, following burial around 1 p.m. Food donations would be greatly appreciated.