Guest column: Annual rabies clinic around the corner

On April 6, the Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G.) will hold its 34th annual rabies vaccination clinic at the Williams Rodeo Barn from noon to 3 p.m.
Shots will cost $10 each, including the metal tag and legal certificate.
Any cat or dog that is healthy and at least 12 weeks old (born on or before Jan. 11, 2019) should receive a rabies vaccination. The first shot is good for one year. All boosters after that are good for three years. You can look on your rabies vaccination certificate and find the expiration date. So dig out that document.
There are pets that can not be vaccinated. Sick pets, pregnant animals or nursing pests should not get a rabies shot. Nor should puppies or kittens younger than 12 weeks. Please call your vet if you want to clarify if any medications your pet is taking might impact immunizations.
The city of Williams will have a table at the clinic offering pet licenses for all those living within city limits. You will need proof of a currant rabies vaccination for the license. Even if your pet isn’t due for a booster, bring your rabies certificate to show the city.
Our friends from Williams Feed and Pet will be at the clinic with the year combo shots for dogs and cats. Owners are required to administer these vaccines themselves.
W.A.A.G. is looking forward to another vaccination clinic. Here is hoping the weather is good. It is always a joy seeing all of the beloved pets and their human companions. Mark your calendar for April 6.
