Archaeology Month: Williams railroad history presentation March 20

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest continues to celebrate Archaeology Month with evening programs and hikes in the Williams area.



Two more evening lectures are scheduled in March. These include a discussion on Williams railroad history and a presentation on historic aircraft navigation arrows. These lectures are the next two Wednesdays at the Sultana Theatre at 6 p.m.

March 20th: Williams Railroading History and the Arizona State Railroad Museum, by Grand Canyon railroad historian Al Richmond.

March 27th: A Bird’s-Eye View: Historic Aircraft Navigation Arrows in Northern Arizona Cornerstone. Environmental archaeologist Jack Treichler will present how in 2018, Cornerstone Environmental archaeologists identified the remains of a forgotten aircraft navigational aid during an archaeological survey on the Kaibab National Forest in northern Arizona. This paper presents a brief background of the origin of associated arrows, beacons, and other such aids, and explores the function, age, and relation of this marker to other similar features.

There is limited seating at the Sultana, so reservations are recommended by calling (928) 635-5600.

On March 23 and 30 at 2 p.m., there are two scheduled hikes to Keyhole Sink. These free Saturday hikes are guided by an archaeologist who will discuss the Keyhole Sink petroglyphs.

Hikers should meet at the Oak Hill Snow Play area, which is 4 miles west of Parks on the south side of Route 66. From Flagstaff, take I-40 west to exit 178, turn right at top of ramp and then left on to Route 66. Drive about 4 miles west to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area.

From Williams, drive east on I40 to Exit 171 and at top of off ramp make a left and then a right onto Route 66. Drive east on 66 about 2 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area.

Boots and warm clothing are recommended for the ¾ mile hike. Be prepared to get wet as a waterfall often cascades off the lava flow requiring crossings in ankle deep water to access the petroglyphs. Petroglyphs are not wheelchair accessible.

Reservations are recommended by calling the Williams Ranger District at (928) 635-5600, or email nweintraub@fs.fed.us.