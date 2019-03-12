Williams High School senior spotlight: Diana Cabrera

Diana Cabrera is a senior at Williams High School. She has been at the Williams schools since first grade.

At the high school, Diana participated in the culinary program.

She said she enjoys economics with Mrs. Lee.

She said Mrs. Lee was very supportive of her and pushed her to do well. She said Mrs. Lee always believed in her and told her she was capable of doing well.

Outside of school, Diana worked at Pine Country restaurant. She now works at a hotel and hopes to work at Cruisers Restaurant in a few weeks.

In her spare time she likes spending time by herself. She also likes spending time going to the park or movies with her family and boyfriend.

After graduation, Diana would like to attend beauty school.

If she went on a roadtrip she would take Henry, Cross and Matt.