Vehicle accidents, smoke reports keep Williams Fire hopping in February

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Volunteer Fire Department stayed busy in February with multiple vehicle accidents, smoke reports and possible chemical contamination calls.

On Feb. 26, WFD Captain Ryan Kopicky welcomed the birth of his son, Marshall. Marshall was born at 8:39 a.m. weighing in at 7.5 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches.

In February, WFD was approved for a USDA Forest Service Volunteer Assistance Grant. The grant is a 50/50 match with the department being approved for up to $17,356 ($8,678 match). The grant will provide up to eight members with wildland personal protection equipment as well as provide 10 wildland hose packs for fire engine and a chain saw.

On Feb. 20, WFD members were made aware of emergency operations and Red Cross positioning in Williams following reports of snowfall accumulation between 19-25 inches. On Feb. 21-22, Williams received a total of 36 inches of snow.

WFD is in the process of testing a new response system, Active 911 to ensure accurate and timely information, maps and call responses are made available for members.



Incident review

On Feb. 4 at Garland Prairie Road, WFD responded to a report of smoke. Burn permit was issued, cancelled en-route.

On Feb. 5 on I-40, WFD was dispatched to milemarker 161 for a motor vehicle accident. Active snow was falling. Ablack suburban was found on its roof with unknown injuries. Party advised they slid off while driving and proceeded off the road causing vehicle to roll. Life Line advised no assistance was needed. Vehicle was turned off and keys given to vehicle owners.

On Feb. 5 on I-40, WFD was dispatched to milemarker 163 for an unknown injury motor vehicle accident during winter weather conditions. A black SUV was found off the shoulder approximately 40 yards on all four wheels. Party advised they slid on ice. Life Line ambulance arrived and evaluated the party. No further assistance was needed.

On Feb. 5 on I-40, WFD responded to a motor vehicle accident call. Cancelled en-route.

On Feb. 6 on I-40, WFD was dispatched to MM 159 for unknown injury accident during winter weather driving conditions. Cancelled en-route.

On Feb. 7 on Quarter Horse Road, WFD was called for a water leak. Sprinkler line was broken leaking water into the utility area. Water valve was shut off to entire residence and the sprinkler system. Owner was advised to call contractor to have system repaired.



On Feb. 7 on Cataract Lake Road, WFD responded to a report of smoke showing from second floor of La Quinta Hotel. No reports of activated suppression system or smoke alarms. Front desk confirmed visual smoke. Call was cancelled by WPD after it was confirmed smoke was caused by burnt food in second floor room.

On Feb. 9 on State Route 64, WFD was dispatched to the interchange of SR 64 southbound and I-40 westbound for an unknown injury motor vehicle accident. Units arrived on scene and found red SUV and a grey minivan involved in a head on collision. Both parties were transported via Life Line to FMC. All hazards were mitigated. Scene was turned over to DPS.

On Feb. 11 on I-40, WFD responded to a report of a two vehicle accident. Arrived on scene and found a minivan partially in the median with extensive passenger side damage. A semi was also involved. Vehicle was checked for hazardous leaks and battery cables were cut. Highway was cleared of debris.

On Feb. 16 on North Echo Canyon Road, WFD responded to a furnace failure and possible gas leak. Main gas supply was shut off to the furnace and was inspected. Home was checked for carbon monoxide (CO), furnace displayed signs of debris ignition. Smoke and CO detectors were inspected while on scene.

On Feb. 17 on I-40, WFD responded to call of multiple motor vehicle accidents. Cancelled en-route.

On Feb. 17 on I-40, WFD responded to single vehicle in the median at milemarker 174. No injuries reported, no additional resources needed.

On Feb. 20 on Third Street, WFD responded for call for disposal of muriatic acid that had been left in an apartment. Bottle was closed with no leaks or spills and was properly disposed.

On Feb. 22 on I-40, WFD was dispatched to milemarker 169 for an unknown injury accident. Cancelled en-route.

On Feb.22 on I-40, WFD was dispatched for an unknown injury accident at milemarker 163. Cancelled en-route.

On Feb. 23 on Second Street, WFD was dispatched for a power line arcing. Crews found power line that was arcing at the top of the power pole from the fusible link. Area was cordoned off for safety. Crews awaited APS. APS shut off power from fusible link. APS advised no further assistance was needed.

WFD training



On Feb. 9, Robert Ortiz conducted a wildland refresher class. Classroom instruction was given and fire shelters were deployed.

Dates for future wildland training opportunities put on by Bear Jaw Interagency Fire and Fuels were made available to members.

Chief Kevin Schulte is finishing up the Blue Card Certification course.

Community interaction

The WFD recognized the dedication and contributions of outgoing firefighter John Moede for his service with the department. Moede was presented a plaque at the Feb. 14 city council meeting by Former Chief Chase Pearson and Chief Kevin Schulte. Moede resigned from the department in January after serving as a support member, firefighter and assistant chief for the past seven years.

Information provided by Williams Volunteer Fire Department