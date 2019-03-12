Snow expected tonight in Williams and most of northern Arizona

A winter weather advisory has been released for Grand Canyon country, Yavapai County mountains and Coconino Plateau above 6,000 feet.

Beginning around 3 p.m. Tuesday March 12, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff advised 5 to 9 inches of snow to be expected in the Williams area, with amounts up to 22 inches at the highest elevations of the San Francisco Peaks.

The weather advisory is from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This afternoon: Rain and snow showers, with some thunder possible. The high is expected to be near 40. There could be a south to southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers expected. The low will be around 29 degrees. There will be a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. The high is expected to be near 35 degrees. There will be a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees. There will be a northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday through Sunday: It will be sunny, as temperatures increase from 41 to 57 degrees by Sunday. The lows will be from 21 to 31 degrees.

Storm forecast:

Doney Park 2 to 4 inches

Flagstaff 4 to 8 inches

Forest Lakes 11 to 17 inches

Heber-Overgaard 1 to 3 inches

Jacob Lake 7 to 11 inches

North Rim Grand Canyon 15 to 21 inches

Williams 5 to 9 inches

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Information provided by the National Weather Service.