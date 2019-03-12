Out of the Past: 1948 snow storm

Children play in a large pile of snow in the empty lot next to the Williams News building in 1948. (Photo/Williams News)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: March 12, 2019 11:39 a.m.

