Letter: 22 years of memories in Williams

In 1996 I took a recreation aide job with the city of Williams for $6 an hour. l never dreamed that this would become such a wonderful second career for me that would be so rewarding and fun.

For the past 22 plus years I have had the pleasure of serving the Williams community and the city of Williams Recreation Department. I have enjoyed every aspect of this career immensely. Because of all of the wonderful children, generous warmhearted citizens, incredible co-workers and thousands of tourists I have been fortunate enough to interact with daily, I have 22 years of cherished memories, 22 years of high school graduations, 22 years of watching “my kids” grow into spectacular adults that I am so very, very proud of, 22 years of recreation events and programs, 22 years of community events and programs and 22 years of working with some of the most amazing co-workers that anyone could ever ask for.



I have watched the improvements in our town and am proud of the small part I played in helping to create some of those improvements. I am honored and humbled by the outpouring of love I have received from my community since making this very difficult decision. Retiring is bittersweet. Time for a new chapter in my life. I want to sincerely thank all of you for warming my heart and touching my soul. I will miss seeing everyone on a day to day basis. I love you all and I will see you around.

Rose Newbold, Former Recreation Director