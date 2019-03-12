Leftover hunt permit-tags for 2019 elk hunts still available

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2019 elk hunts.
There are 744 leftover hunt permit-tags — 668 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. All remaining hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis as follows:
Paper applications will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. March 18, and must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Note: There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
If any leftover hunt permit-tags remain, they will be available for purchase in person beginning at 8 a.m. March 25, at any of the department’s regional offices statewide.
For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process.
A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify.
