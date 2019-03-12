Community calendar: Week of March 13

W.A.A.G. Rabies Vaccination Clinic April 6

Williams Animal Action Group (W.A.A.G.) will host it's annual rabies vaccination clini April 6 from noon - 3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Mark your calendar and check your pet records to see if your furry friends are due for this required shot. Rabies vaccinations cost $10 each. City tags will also be available at that time. More information is available from Kali at 635-2595.

Lion's Club Community Calendar submissions due

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2019-2020 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 52nd issue of this Williams tradition, contact your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

FNRA rifle raffle

The Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA are selling raffle tickets to benefit local shooting sports and the GC FNRA fundraiser in July. One-hundred tickets will be sold for $20 each. More information is available from Patty Williams at 853-4974.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Girl Scout cookie sale

Williams Girl Scout Troop 2616 will have cookies for sale at Old Trails True Value on March 15 from 1-4 p.m., March 16 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., March 22 from 1-4 p.m. and March 23 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Williams Yacht Club meets March 16

Williams Yacht Club will host a meeting March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sultana Theater. The club is seeking new members for its upcoming season which will be full of family fun. More information Contact is available from Commodore George Garcia (928) 607-3781.

Free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance at Williams Senior Center every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10. It is open to taxpayers of all ages. A social security card, photo ID and income documents are needed. Call (928) 919-9277 for an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted too.

Raffle to help end Multiple Sclerosis

Raffle tickets to help raise money to end Multiple Sclerosis and support Cheri Porter who will be riding in the Bike MS, Arizona! event, will be available at Old Trails True Value March 15 and 23. Prizes include items donated by local businesses. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20. There will be a separate Grand Canyon Railroad raffle for train tickets to the Grand Canyon. Raffle tickets are $10 each. More information is availble from Cheri at (928) 380-0416.

Bingo March 19

Bingo will be held March 19 at St. John’s Episcopal Lutheran Church, Walker Hall 202 W. Grant St. Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Come join us for an evening of fun.

Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The 4th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show hosted by American Legion Cordova Post 1 takes place June 7-8. More information and a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms is available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com or by email at williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com.

Food preservation 101

An introduction to preserving food class will be held March 16 from noon-4p.m. at the Williams Senior Center. The class costs $20 and is inteded for those interested in learning to preserve food with an emphasis on canning in a water bath and pressure canners. Please call Beth to register at (928) 679-5762.

Utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is available for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.