Adopt-a-Highway volunteers save taxpayers $500,000 in 2018

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is making it easier than ever to help keep state highways litter-free by introducing an interactive map showing which Adopt a Highway segments are waiting for volunteers.

The map, available at azdot.gov/AdoptaHighway, allows visitors to quickly zoom in on any part of the state. Once they see an adoptable stretch of highway, one click connects them with contact information for that segments Adopt a Highway coordinator.

More than 700 groups already volunteer across Arizona, including individuals, families and church and civic groups.

ADOT said reasons for volunteering are varied. Some volunteers are seasonal residents who enjoy Arizona’s scenery so much they care for their roadway segments twice a week, while others take up the cause as a memorial for a loved one who has passed away.

“People like being a part of something larger than themselves,” said Mary Currie, who coordinates ADOT’s Adopt a Highway programs. This is a way for people to get outdoors and help keep their state litter-free.”

Volunteers collected nearly 13,000 trash bags last year along 1,500 miles of state highways, saving taxpayers nearly $500,000.

Volunteers accepted for the program get their own blue Adopt a Highway sign featuring their group’s name. Participants are expected to clean their segments at least three times a year. ADOT provides safety vests, trash bags and safety training.

A sponsorship program is available for businesses to use ADOT-approved providers that clean urban highways or rural stretches that attract more litter.

More information and to try out the interactive map is available at azdot.gov/AdoptAHighway.

Information provided by ADOT