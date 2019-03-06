Williams 911: week of March 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) be-tween Feb. 21-March 5 —

• Officers assisted Lifeline at numerous locations within city;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street;

• Officers dealt with landlord/tenant issue on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took road rage report on State Route 64 and I-40 off ramp, gun displayed suspect not found;

• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana after traffic stop on Fifth Street;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant and driving suspended on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct on Slagel;

• Officers arrested a male for misconduct with weapon after traffic stop on Airport Avenue;

• Officers took theft report from local business on Route 66;

• Officers made traffic stop on Grand Canyon Boulevard, K-9 called to traffic stop and hit on ve-hicle, officers found illegal mushrooms, marijuana, marijuana wax, LSD, cocaine and drug para-phernalia, female suspect booked for nine felony drug charges;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took assault report at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took three non-injury private property accidents at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fourth Street and Route 66;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues during large snow storm;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to semi’s parked in no parking zone at Love’s Travel Stop, one citation is-sued other trucks moved;

• Officers and Williams Fire Department responded to electrical pole down at Rec Center;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to fight in upper parking lot at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only subject left area;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fourth Street;

• Officers responded to fight on Homestead Avenue, two male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers arrested a female for a city warrant on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Grant, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to a domestic at city parking lot, male arrested for assault;

• Officers took hit and run non injury accident on Rodeo, vehicle hit and damaged school sign;

• Officers assisted county constable with eviction of male from apartment on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to prowler on Edison, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers after traffic stop called K-9 over who hit on vehicle, male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle near Clover Hill;

• Officers tagged abandon vehicle on Grant Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for open container in vehicle after traffic stop on Rodeo, subject cited and released;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Sixth Street;

• Officers arrested a male after a traffic stop for possession of marijuana, possession of danger-ous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Route 66;

Officers issued 31 citations and gave out 119 warnings.

Editor’s note: These are some of the calls reported by WPD, during the week of Feb. 21-28 there were approximately 20 other calls for service that were either non-report calls or assist for other agencies including ambulance service.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.