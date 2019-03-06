See a good deed? Williams Senior Center looking to reward those who do good

Know someone who deserves to be recognized for their goods deeds?

The Williams Senior Center wants to hear about it, according to director Dolores Paredes.

Parades said the center is looking to hear about people doing everyday type of good deeds.

"It doesn't have to be someone who does everything for the town," Paredes said. "It can be about someon who got caught doing one simple good thing."

There will be a community dinner to honor those who are selected.

"This is a wonderful time to say thank you to those who make our lives better every day," Paredes said in a notice. "There are many good people here in Williams. Let's celebrate our good neighbors."

People are encouraged to send nominations with a short letter to goldendeeds19@gmail.com. Nominations must be signed.

The dinner is April 6 at the Williams Senior Center. Recognition plaques and gift certificats will be presented at that time.

A donation of $10 is suggested.