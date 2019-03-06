Letter: A shout out to Williams from Young Life

Dear Williams community,

On behalf of every single one of our kids, leaders, committee members, and volunteers, we would like to thank you for such an amazing and successful 14th annual Williams Young Life Steak Dinner and Auction.

Not only did we have a full dining hall of dinner guests, so many silent auction items sold for more than their value, some even double or more what they were worth. Our fundraising goal to send our kids to camp this summer was $9,600. However, thanks to you, we raised almost $13,000. You helped us raise enough to help fund our camp account, as well as put some back into our operating budget for the year to keep working with our local kids.

This year we were using an online system for the first time. It was a learning process for all of us, and though it took a short time for check-ins and to get your new bidding accounts completely figured out, we thank you so much for your patience with us.

Next year, now that we have done it once, it will be a much smoother and easier process. We really hope you enjoyed it and had a good time!

We are so blessed to live in such an amazing, supportive community. We cannot thank you enough for all of your patience, support, donations and purchases at our auction dinner. Thank you for making it such a success!

Sincerely,

Williams Young Life committee