Kids got talent: WEMS hosts talent show

Williams Elementary-Middle School held a talent show Feb. 28. Students performed skits, danced, sang, played instruments and more.
Photo Gallery
Williams Elementary Middle School Talent Show
(Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Williams Elementary-Middle School held a talent show Feb. 28. Students performed skits, danced, sang, played instruments and more.
(Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.