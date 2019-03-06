Community calendar: week of March 6

Final day of Little League tryouts March 9

Williams Little League Major (ages 9-12) and Junior (ages 13-15) baseball and softball tryouts are March 9 at 10 a.m. at the Williams Elementary Middle School gym. Anyone moving up from Minors or new to the league needs to attend. Majors regular registration is open until March 9. Late fee starts March 11. Registration closes after 60 registered players. T-Ball / Minors/ Juniors practice will start in May. Registration is online at at williamslittleleague.com. Quesitons can be posted at williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Northern Arizona Hospice seeks volunteers

Northern Arizona Hospice is looking for volunteers. Free volunteer training is available. Classes start Feb. 25. More information about volunteering and Northern Arizona Hospice is available at (928) 779-9795.

Free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance at Williams Senior Center every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10. It is open to taxpayers of all ages. A social security card, photo ID and income documents are needed. Call (928) 919-9277 for an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted too.

SAVE-MTR invites public to meeting

SAVE-Meant to Rescue dog organization invites the public to join its meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. Please come and help brainstorm to get the facility done.

Food preservation 101

An introduction to preserving food class will be held March 16 from noon-4p.m. at the Williams Senior Center. The class costs $20 and is inteded for those interested in learning to preserve food with an emphasis on canning in a water bath and pressure canners. Please call Beth to register at (928) 679-5762.

Multi-level fitness class

Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest Service Building, 800 S. 6th Street. More information is available from Georgeanna at (928) 310-6153.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Heating assistance available

The Williams Salvation Army is available for assistance with emergency heating needs. Anyone seeking help can stop at Hope for the World at 117 West Route 66 Suite 125 in Williams. on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon.

Coconino County Community Services announces new hours

The Williams office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take applications for assistance by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to call (928) 679-7453 to schedule an appointment. Social Services provides utility and rental assistance as well as repair/replacement of appliances.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves. The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter. Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.