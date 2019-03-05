St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church begins Lenten soup and movie series

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams invites the public to share a homemade soup dinner with a movie, beginning March 7 at 6 p.m. in Walker Hall as part of a new Lenten series program.



Each Thursday during Lent, two homemade soups with bread and beverages will be served. Then as the soup is enjoyed and participants enjoy a meal together, a movie will be featured. Following the movie, there will be short discussion time. The movies that will be viewed include:

• The Way (March 7)

• Many Beautiful Things (March 14)

• All Saints (March 21)

• Human (Part 1 – March 28)

• Human (Part 2 – April 4)

• The Gospel According to Matthew (April 11)

Prior to the soup dinner each Thursday in the church sanctuary, Rev. Mary Piotrowski will lead a short service for the Stations of the Cross, at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to this short service prior to the dinner, as well.

This new series is being offered as a part of the Christian season of Lent. The forty days of Lent extends from Ash Wednesday (this year on March 6) through Holy Saturday, omitting Sundays. The last three days of Lent are Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. During Lent, all Christians are invited to observe Lent through self-examination and repentance, prayer, fasting, self-denial, and by reading and meditating on God's holy Word.

St. John’s is located at 202 W. Grant Ave. (corner of Second and Grant). Walker Hall is handicap accessible. There will be a free-will offering to help cover the costs of the movie rentals. Questions about the dinner or services can be sent to info@stjohnswilliamsaz.org or messages can be posted to St. John’s on its Facebook page.

Information provided by St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church