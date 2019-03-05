Region in brief: Week of March 6

NGS owners to decommission power plant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Navajo Generating Station (NGS) owners said Feb. 28 that they are moving forward with plans to decommission the power plant in Dec. 2019, despite interest from the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. (NTEC) in buying it.

Payson says it's found a more reliable water supply

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Payson says it has found a more reliable source of water than what it now pulls out of the ground.

Phoenix radio station KJZZ reports the town found a solution in C.C. Cragin Reservoir. The Salt River Project manages the reservoir and says it's in one of the most productive watersheds in the state. Buzz Walker is overseeing the new water system that includes 26 miles of pipeline and a water treatment plant. The town will raise water rates to repay a $40 million loan for the project. The pipeline should begin delivering water to residents in July.

Utah considers naming Gila monster state reptile

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers are considering a bill to designate the Gila monster as the state reptile.

Rep. Bill Lowry (R) sponsored the legislation after prompting by students at Lava Ridge Intermediate School in Santa Clara, who conducted a science project on the large lizard. The bill unanimously passed a vote in a legislative hearing Feb. 25. The lizard is named for Arizona's Gila River, but it has a strong connection to the American Indian tribes of Utah.