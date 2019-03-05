Obituary: Patricia Jeannette Garvey

Patricia Jeannette Garvey was born and raised in southern California and worked most of her professional life there, along with her husband Jim Garvey.

Like many people in the big city, she wanted a more peaceful life and retirement and chose to spend the rest of her life with her husband in Williams, Arizona. There she worked the front desk at the Ramada Inn and the Mountain Ranch Resort. Along with retirement jobs, Patty was a great hobbyist and enjoyed making her miniature teddy bears, which she sent all over the world. After a long illness, Patty slipped away courageously and peacefully Feb. 9. Patty will be sadly missed — but more importantly, she will be remembered for her sunny cheerfulness, her dimpled smile, her positive attitude, her abundant generosity — and love of family. She is survived by her husband, Col. Jim Garvey and her extended family.