Middle schools finish boys basketball season with I-40 League tournament

The Williams Falcons place second in the A Team tournament March 1 in Ash Fork. The team includes from left: Kevin Recendez, coach Steve Sutton, Gabriel Lowe, Coach Cody, Nickoli Cody, Drew Logan, Bryton Cox, Jonathan McMahon, Danny Siegfried, Mario Salazar, Jacob Elliot, JP Echeverria and coach Deniz Chavez. (Submitted photo)

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: March 5, 2019 2:20 p.m.

    • Williams, ARIZ. - Several northern Arizona middle school boys basketball teams finished their 2019 season March 1-2 at season ending tournaments

    The Williams Falcons place second and third in the B Team tournament March 2 in Ash Fork. The teams include: Cody Payne, Quintin Hernandez, Isaac Gutshall, Luis Cabrera, Martin Aguilar, Jose Martinez, Jose Leon, Juan Ayala, Romenn Pacheco, Jayden Cooke, Andy Lerman, Mikey Scott, Tucker Stevens, Imanol Ruiz, Brody Trimble, Brian Arredondo, Vicente Godinez and Dante Hernandez. (Submitted photo)

    The Maine Consolidated School Mustangs place third in the A Team tournament March 1. The team includes from left: Lucas Goldberg, Michael Rediger, Raymond Gonzalez, Jesse Howell, Noah Hauer and Andrew Padilla. Not pictured is coach Andrea Betts. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    in Ash Fork. The Williams Falcons boys basketball team placed second in the I-40 League A Team tournament Mar. 1. The team faced Peach Springs in the championship game where they lost 45-37. Maine Consolidated School beat Grand Canyon 34-30 to place third at the tournament. The Williams Falcons B and C teams placed first and second in the B Team tournament March 2 at Ash Fork. Other schools competing at the tournament included Ash Fork, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School and Seligman.

