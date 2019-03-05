Middle schools finish boys basketball season with I-40 League tournament

Williams, ARIZ. - Several northern Arizona middle school boys basketball teams finished their 2019 season March 1-2 at season ending tournaments

in Ash Fork. The Williams Falcons boys basketball team placed second in the I-40 League A Team tournament Mar. 1. The team faced Peach Springs in the championship game where they lost 45-37. Maine Consolidated School beat Grand Canyon 34-30 to place third at the tournament. The Williams Falcons B and C teams placed first and second in the B Team tournament March 2 at Ash Fork. Other schools competing at the tournament included Ash Fork, San Francisco de Asis Catholic School and Seligman.

