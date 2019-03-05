Largest Arizona Game and Fish Expo March 30-31

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The largest hands-on outdoor recreation expo in Arizona will be held March 30-31.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Outdoor Expo presented by Shikar Safari Club International takes place at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix.

Admission and parking at the event are free.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see live ‘ambassador animals’ from the department’s Wildlife Center and learn fun facts.

As in years past, there will be plenty of hands-on fun for all ages like family fishing tanks, archery with a twist, and other shooting sports in a safe, supervised, controlled environment on the range. Get a feel for specialty shooting disciplines like clay target, cowboy action, practical pistol, black powder and air gun. There is also the opportunity to visit with many firearms manufacturers, including some new brands this year.

Additionally, the popular cowboy mounted shooting competition will take place again this year as well as OHV and ATV exhibits. Participants can also give kayaking a try at the Lake Paddlemore kayaking pond, hike a field course and learn cool camping tips.

There will be opportunities to learn about boating and how to stay safe on the water as well as time to talk to experts about Arizona’s wildlife, fishing, hunting and more. Visit with more than 160 exhibitors, including outdoor recreation and conservation groups, government agencies and commercial vendors of outdoor products and services.

The department will auction off its annual collection of wildlife assets at the Expo. These include sets of antlers, hides, skulls and head mounts, as well as wildlife artwork and taxidermy – all seized during law enforcement investigations, obtained from animals killed in vehicle collisions, or acquired through donations. These items will all be on the auction block both days. Funds generated from the auction are used to purchase equipment and technology used in the investigation of wildlife crimes and to protect the state’s wildlife resources.

Concessionaires will have food and beverages available for purchase, many accept only cash — ATMs will be on site. There is a nominal charge for ammunition at some of the target shooting venues.

Expo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31. The Outdoor Expo is easy to find, located on Carefree Highway, about one-half of a mile west of I-17 in Phoenix.

More information is available at https://www.azgfd.com/expo.

Information provided AZGFD