George Garcia wins silver and bronze at Senior Olympics

Local ski racer, George Garcia of Ash Fork, won a silver medal in Slalom and Bronze medal during Giant Slalom at the Arizona Senior Olympics Alpine Ski Races held at Arizona Snow Bowl Feb. 25. Clockwise from top left: Garcia celebrates his victory as winners are announced, George won second and third place medals at the event and Garcia hits the slope as a competit
or at the Arizona Senior Olympics Alpine ski race.
