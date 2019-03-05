George Garcia wins silver and bronze at Senior Olympics

Local ski racer, George Garcia of Ash Fork, won a silver medal in Slalom and Bronze medal during Giant Slalom at the Arizona Senior Olympics Alpine Ski Races held at Arizona Snow Bowl Feb. 25. Clockwise from top left: Garcia celebrates his victory as winners are announced, George won second and third place medals at the event and Garcia hits the slope as a compeitior at the Arizona Senior Olympics Alpine ski race. (Submitted photos)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: March 5, 2019 11:43 a.m.

