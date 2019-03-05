Eastern Arizona College to host free concert in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College musicians are presenting a performance at Williams High School gym March 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The collegiate musicians include a Capella choir, symphonic band, show choir and jazz band.
The concert is organized by Williams Alliance for the Arts and Williams High School and supports the Williams Unified School District Music program.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Information provided by Williams Alliance for the Arts
