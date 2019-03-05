DPS officer recovers injured golden eagle near Ash Fork

Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Doug Redig discovered an injured raptor on the side of the road near Ash Fork during the Feb. 22 snowstorm. The bird was unable to fly after possibly being struck by a passing car. Redig was able to gather the bird with a blanket and transported it to the Arizona Raptor Cen
ter in Flagstaff where they took these photos. (AZDPS/photos)
