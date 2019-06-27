Kaibab National Forest campground programs: week of June 26

Kaibab Lake Campground

Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – Nature Walk. Join “Tree Guy” John Holmes and explore the forest. All ages welcome! Please wear appropriate footwear.

Saturday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. – “Trees of the Kaibab” Discover the surprising diversity of tree species and wildlife habitats on the Kaibab National Forest.

Dogtown Lake Campground

Saturday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. – “Wild Kaibab” Join Earl Bassett and discover why nine of the ten Arizona Big Game animals are found on the Kaibab National Forest.

White Horse Lake Campground

Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – “Walk on the Wild Side” nature walk with Earl Bassett. All ages welcome! Please wear appropriate footwear.

Saturday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. – “Bugs of the Water World” Explore the underwater realm of aquatic invertebrates. Hands-on program great for all ages. Dress to get muddy!

Programs presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available at (928) 637-5312 or at www.publiclands.org.

For information on Kaibab National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook & Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.