Update: Missing Prescott man found safe, in good condition

Diligent work by ground crews and a Rescue 1 helicopter team on Tuesday, June 25, helped Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies find a 64-year-old Prescott man who had been missing for several days.
Deputies say John Saville was found in good condition after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities did not release any other details at this time.
On June 23, a search unit from YCSO found Saville’s pickup, three days after he had been reported missing. Deputies say they spotted Saville’s unoccupied truck in a remote area of Yolo Ranch, northwest of Prescott.
YCSO reported June 21 that at around 3 p.m. June 7, Saville left his home in Prescott in his faded silver 1991 Nissan pickup with a red tailgate.
Deputies say Saville, who is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, and mostly bald with gray hair and brown eyes, had been carrying a backpack and had intended to return home sometime between June 16 and 18.
YCSO said it learned at noon June 20 that Saville was missing. Deputies immediately deployed 4x4/quad units and a Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger helicopter to the area, but had found no sign of Saville or his vehicle.
On June 21, YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter flew about eight hours in a widened search area, but again didn’t see any signs of Saville or his pickup until the developments of the past two days.
Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.
More like this story
- Prescott resident missing following hike
- Prescott man said he lost his way on hike before rescue crews found him
- Homemade ultralight aircraft crashes in Paulden
- Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head on Perkinsville Road
- YCSO: Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound following confrontation with deputies
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.