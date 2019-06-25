Williams 911: week of June 26

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from June 17-22 —

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Railroad, male arrested for assault and criminal damage;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, family from Italy having issues and calmed down after officer arrival, no crime verbal only;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66 at local business;

• Officers responded to domestic on Locust, male arrested for assault domestic violence;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took report of threats and harassment on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to Wells Fargo reference speeding ATV;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Fire Department with female who went to location having possible heart attack;

• Officers responded to fight on Locust, no cooperation on scene no prosecution desired;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona;

• Officers responded to trespass at Ragtime Ranch;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fifth Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers responded to domestic on Homestead, male arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage domestic violence;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Cataract at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;

• Officers took fraud report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Fire Department with chemical smell at local restaurant;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers took suspicious activity report on Fifth Street;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Redwell Way;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel;

• Officers took theft report at local hotel;

• Officers assisted with show and tell at Kindercamp at elementary school;

• Officers took report of stolen/lost license plate off Forest Service vehicle;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to residents on Spyglass arguing with construction guys due to noise, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to Safeway reference female hiding alcohol in clothing, female trespassed from store and alcohol recovered;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, subject on cell phone couldn’t be located and wouldn’t answer phone, never received another call in area;

• Officers responded to family argument at local hotel between father and 16-year-old daughter, hotel kicked out family and they left area;

• Officers responded to disturbance at KOA, verbal argument parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Mountain Man Trail and Garland Prairie, subject no found;

• Officers responded to unhappy customer at local hotel causing problems, subject removed civil matter

• Officers responded to juveniles trespassing on BNSF property, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to transient with mental health issues causing problems on Grand Canyon Blvd, subject trespassed and left area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local business on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an assault at local business on Grand Canyon Boulevard, no prosecution desired by victim;

• Officers took in found property from Safeway, owner retrieved property from Police Department;

• Officers assisted CCSO with attempting to locate run-a-way juvenile last seen at local hotel;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Locust, vehicle not found;

• Officers responded to female walking down Route 66 drinking from open beer can, subject not found;

• Officers contacted owner of RV parked on Boyd to have it removed;

• Officers contacted three RV’s parked on BNSF property and had them move;

• Officers removed a camper at Santa Fe Dam and gave warning for camping in city;

• Officers arrested a female on Franklin who was wanted by US Marshals office out of California for aggravated assault with weapon gang involvement;

• Officers responded to local hotel reference a male wanted for homicide, suspect phone pinged at hotel but suspect had left that morning;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to semi blocking on Edison, semi moved;

• Officers cited subject for parking in no parking zone on Second Street and Hancock Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report of old train cars at Grand Canyon Railway shop area;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of drug paraphernalia on Fourth Street and Route 66 after traffic stop;

• Officers responded to speeders on Edison, extra patrols requested radar signs put in place;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid city warrant on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took run a way juvenile report on Route 66, female run a way found at local hotel;

• Officers took bike theft on Sixth Street, suspect is run a way juvenile bike recovered juvenile charged with theft;

• Officers responded to parking issues at rodeo grounds several times, found subject blocking entrance to storage yard, reported one was attached to horse stalls but officers found no one was attached to stalls;

• Officers responded to male naked walking on trails near Buckskinner Park, subject not found;

• Officers responded to behind the Sultana reference a domestic, male arrested for domestic violence assault;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Subway, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers responded to parking issue on First Street and Route 66;

• Officers tagged two abandon vehicles on Edison for removal;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to underage drinkers at rodeo grounds, subjects were of legal age;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66 and

Officers issued 14 citations and gave out 79 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.