Sedona Fire Department battles 8-acre wildfire July 22

SEDONA, Ariz. — A lightning-caused wildfire burned 8 acres east of the Sedona waste water treatment plant July 22.

Firefighters with Sedona Fire and the U.S. Forest Service were able to get the fire contained before sunset.

Residents and visitors were able to see the fire from Highway 89A for most of the day and crews extinguished interior hot spots.

Information provided by Sedona Fire Department