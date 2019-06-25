Photo highlights: Soaking up Summer Rec

Around 70 children signed up for the Williams Summer Rec program put on each year by the city of Williams Recreation Department.
Children between the ages of 6-13 enjoy games, field trips, arts and crafts and sports June 3-July 27. More information is available from Sylvia or Michelle Walker at (928) 635-1496.
