Community calendar: week of June 26

Native vendor demonstration and market in Tusayan June 29

Tusayan will host a Native American vendor demonstration and market June 29. Items for sale include silver, pottery, kachina, beadwork, turquoise, weaving and pottery from Navajo and Hopi artists.

Youth Football and Cheer signups begin

The Williams Youth Football and Cheer is accepting applications for the fall season. Signups began June 24 and will continue until July 1. The first day of practice is July 29. More information is available at (928) 853-8548.

Bearizona After Dark

Bearizona After Dark returns July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. Guests will meet at Canyolands Restaurant for drinks and a VIP jaguar training show, then hop on the Wild Ride Bus for a special sunset viewing of the drive-thru animals. After the drive, guests will head back to the restaurant for hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a hands-on experience with Bearizona’s ambassador animals.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors and Mountain Man Mercantile can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



North Country offering WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Lions Club birthday calendars now available for 2019-2020

For over 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year our local Club, the Williams Lions Club, is celebrating the 52nd issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at 928-814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 W. Route 66. The cost is $10 each.