On belay: Swimmers enjoy new rock wall

Swimmers enjoy the climbing wall at the Williams Aquatic Center. (Williams Rec Center/photo)

  • Originally Published: June 25, 2019 11:40 a.m.

    • Swimmers enjoy the new rock wall at the Williams Aquatic Center.

