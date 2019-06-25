AYSO Soccer returns to Williams

The Orange Stingrays, Williams AYSO Soccer team plays every Saturday in either Flagstaff and Williams.
Photo Gallery
Ayso Soccer June 22
Games start at 10 a.m and are held at Williams Elementary-Middle School. The teams will play through August.
