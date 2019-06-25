AYSO Soccer returns to Williams

The Orange Stingrays, Williams AYSO Soccer team plays every Saturday in either Flagstaff and Williams. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: June 25, 2019 4:31 p.m.

    Games start at 10 a.m and are held at Williams Elementary-Middle School. The teams will play through August.

