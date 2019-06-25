41st annual Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns to Williams

Cowboys and cowgirls gathered to enjoy rodeo festivities June 21-23 during the annual 41st annual Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo.

Some highlights of the rodeo included ribbon roping, team roping, steer riding and wild horse racing. Arizona Cowpunchers is unique to northern Arizona. Most participants live in remote locations and use the rodeo as a reunion to catch up with other ranchers who have become like family. About 300 people were expected to compete in the rodeo events. While the majority of the competitors are from Arizona, some also come from Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.