Obituary: Shirley Ann Chandler

Williams resident Shirley Ann Chandler (March 8, 1934 - April 8, 2019) passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home at the age of 85.

Shirley and her husband Bill Chandler retired and moved to Williams in 1999 where they built their dream home. They followed their best friends of fifty-five years, Williams residents Morie and Jerry Smith, from California. Shirley filled her time with her hobbies of sewing, making crafts and weekly luncheons with her closest friends. She loved Williams, Arizona and touched many lives with her humor, kindness and gentle spirit.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Deborah Yerex (Houston, Texas) step-son, Paul Chandler (Long Beach, California), step-son Mark Chandler (Seattle, Washington), brothers, Jim & Fred Hunter (Massachusets), grand-daughter, Michelle Spinelli (Houston, Texas), grand-daughter, Bertie Yerex (Houston, Texas), as well as great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jake, Lexi, Jettie, Holden and Sadie.

She is preceded in death by husband William Chandler, mother & father, Theresa and Frederick Hunter and six sisters, Helen, Marian, Doris, Alice, Etna and Jean.