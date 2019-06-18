Letter: Collecting shoeboxes is not only for the holidays

I’m a year-round volunteer with Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan’s Purse and would like to remind everyone to collect shoebox items year round.
Hand-made items are an excellent idea. This is a global outreach ministry and we are in engagement season. I would love to help anyone who has questions, concerns or needs ideas for any age group. Every shoebox matters and makes a difference. Thank you.
Cindy Sprague,
Williams resident
