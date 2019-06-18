I-40 closures near Williams could cause travel delays through June 21

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Northern Arizona drivers on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff should plan for possible delays while the Arizona Department of Transportation continues improving the roadway surface between Parks and Williams. Several closures of on and off ramps near Williams have beenï rescheduled and will occur through midday June 21.

Drivers are advised to use caution while paving is underway on I-40 and Grand Canyon Boulevard. Both roadways will remain open, but travel lanes will be restricted and the speed limit will be reduced.

ADOT advises motorists to allow extra time in accordance with the following updated schedule:

June 19, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Pittman Valley Road and SR 64

The eastbound Pittman Valley Road off-ramp will be closed. Detour: Eastbound I-40 drivers accessing Pittman Valley Road will continue to Parks (Exit 178) and re-enter westbound I-40 to Pittman Valley Road.

The eastbound SR 64 on- and off-ramps will be closed. Detour: Drivers accessing eastbound I-40 will travel westbound I-40 to Grand Canyon Boulevard (Exit 163) and re-enter eastbound I-40 to SR 64. Eastbound I-40 traffic accessing SR 64 will continue eastbound to Garland Prairie Road (Exit 167) and re-enter westbound I-40 to SR 64.

June 20, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: SR 64

The westbound SR 64 on and off ramps will be closed. Detour: Drivers accessing westbound I-40 will travel eastbound I-40 to Garland Prairie Road (167) and re-enter westbound I-40 toward their destination. Westbound I-40 drivers accessing SR 64 will continue to Grand Canyon Boulevard (Exit 163) and re-enter eastbound I-40 to SR 64.

June 21, 6 a.m. to noon: Grand Canyon Boulevard

The westbound Grand Canyon Boulevard on and off ramp will be closed. Detour: Drivers accessing westbound I-40 will use westbound historic Route 66 and enter westbound I-40 at Country Club Boulevard (Exit 161). Westbound I-40 drivers accessing Williams will exit at Country Club Boulevard (Exit 161) and enter eastbound I-40 to exit at Grand Canyon Boulevard.

ADOT is placing new asphalt pavement on 17 miles of east- and westbound I-40 between Parks and Williams. The project also includes a final layer of asphalt, known as friction course, to further improve the roadway surface, and installation of guardrail, lane striping and signage. Work is scheduled for completion in late 2019.

