Community calendar: week of June 19

Bearizona After Dark

Bearizona After Dark returns July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. Guests will meet at Canyolands Restaurant for drinks and a VIP jaguar training show, then hop on the Wild Ride Bus for a special sunset viewing of the drive-thru animals. After the drive, guests will head back to the restaurant for hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a hands-on experience with Bearizona’s ambassador animals.

Quilling workshop coming June 22

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting a quilling workshop with Libby Beatty June 22 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Canyon Gateway Plaza at 117 W. Route 66. The class is limited to eight participants. Registration is taking place at The Gallery in Williams until June 19. A $20 donation is suggested.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors and Mountain Man Merchantile can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Merchantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Lions Club birthday calendars now available for 2019-2020

For over 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year our local Club, the Williams Lions Club, is celebrating the 52nd issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at 928-814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 W. Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day June 22 and 23

Coconino Amateur Radio Club and Northern Arizona DX Association will be hosting the annual Field Day Event at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff June 22 and 23 at 11 a.m. The event allows amateur radio clubs across the U.S. to participate and test their emergency communication skills. More information is available from Glen Davis at (928) 221-3105.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

