Celebrate the summer solstice with Southwest Skye Pipes and Drums

Enjoy great highland music and stories about the Celts and the summer solstice June 21 at 7 p.m. at Kaibab Lake Amphitheater.

The event is free and open to the public.

The program is presented by Public Lands Interpretive Association/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. For information on Southwest Skye Pipes and Drums, visit their website and Facebook page at swskyepipesdrums.