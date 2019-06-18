Astros and Scrappers claim Williams Little League city tournament titles
The Williams Little League Astros won the city tournament June 7 and went undefeated this season with a 12-0 record. The team won every game with the 10/15 run rule. Players include: Mikey Cavaletto, Jojo Captain, Arturo Martinez, Jack Dent, Jace Maebe, Mario Pedraza, Cody McCloy, Jonny Tellez, Quintin Ford, Wyatt McCarron and Ryan Fowler. Coaches include Lee Payne, Jeff Dent and Michael McNelly. (Submitted/photo)
The Williams Little League Scrappers won the girls tournament this year. Players include: Danica Howe, Leilahni Mackay, Kai Mortenson, Kindle Harris, Daizy Vazquez, Jordan Ward, Marissa Ruiz and Adeline Martinez. Not picture are Ericka Wolf, Kenzie Orozco and Alejandra Godinez. Coaches include Melissa Orozco, Troy Mortenson and Raymond Howe. (Submitted/photo)
The Williams Little League hosted the 2019 City Tournament June 6-7. The Astros won the Majors Boys' baseball tournament, and the Scrappers won the Majors Girls' softball tournament.
