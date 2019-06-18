Arizona Snowbowl announces infrastructure expansions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona Snowbowl recently announced plans to expand the infrastructure and create new facilities at the ski resort.

The Flagstaff-based resort, owned by Mountain Capital Partners, plans to increase space for guest services including food and beverage, ticketing, rentals, lessons and retail areas.

The group also plans to add additional space at the ski area base, add more parking for cars and buses, and build a small winter medical clinic.

“It’s not uncommon for guests to experience long food lines, a lack of seating in the lodges and insufficient restrooms,” said General Manager J.R. Murray in a media statement. “We, too, want our guests to go home with fond memories of their time on the mountain. In order to achieve this, we are planning for a capacity of 4,500 people to provide a great experience on even the busiest holidays.”

In addition to the base improvements, the partners plan to add two new chairlifts that will serve beginner and intermediate skiers, and five additional trails accessible to snowmaking operations.

“It’s no secret that we’re passionate about creating skiers and making the sport accessible to everyone,” said Managing Partner James Coleman of Mountain Capital Partners. “We are guided by our mission “Skiing First’ and are committed to keeping winter a top priority. I’m confident the proposed improvements will enhance the experience for expert and beginner skiers alike.”

The group also has plans to develop opportunities for night skiing and snowboarding, and create a tubing facility on the lower western slope.

“By offering limited night skiing on 1 percent of the mountain’s skiable acreage, we’ll be able to provide additional outdoor recreation opportunities for local youth and groups,” Murray said. “This will also help to disperse crowds and traffic, as skiers stay later on the mountain.”

Snowbowl also plans to include provisions for forest restoration projects including fuels reduction.

Information provided by Arizona Snowbowl