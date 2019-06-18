15-year-old missing/runaway girl from Red Lake sought by deputies

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person/runaway report for Mercedes Sanez, also known as Takyra Jamerson.

Mercedes, 15, ran away from her family's home in Red Lake located north of Williams on June 18. She was last seen at the Quality Inn in Williams and may be trying to get to Phoenix. Mercedes is being sought to check her welfare and to return her to the custody of her guardians.

Mercedes was last seen wearing green camouflage pants and a green or tan hoodie. She has a black backpack and may be holding a teddy bear.

Mercedes is African American, 5 feet 4 inches, 110 pounds and has bleach blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Mercedes please contact Coconino County Sheriff's Office at (928) 774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

Information provided by CCSO