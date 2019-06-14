Truck hauling eggs catches fire, blocks southbound I-17

  Originally Published: June 14, 2019 12:06 p.m.

    • Arizona Department of Transportation reported a closure early this morning on southbound I-17 at Arcosanti Road in Cordes Junction for an egg truck that caught fire.

    Traffic used the Acrosanti exit and entrance ramps to get around the semitruck fire. The southbound lanes of I-17 were closed for several hours and reopened around 10 a.m.

    Information provided by ADOT

