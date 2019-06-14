CCSO investigates possible aggravated assault in Ash Fork

ASH FORK, Ariz. – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired near Randall Boulevard in Ash Fork around 11 p.m. June 13.

The Northern Arizona Tactical Response Team was requested and responded to the incident along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Ash Fork resident Williams Barentine, 68, told officers he went to on to a neighboring property to look for smoke when he believed that he was fired upon.

Barentine said he was verbally confronted by a person who fired his weapon into the air. The person was identified as Norman Fagundes, 58, a ranch hand who was camping on the property. Barentine reported multiple shots were fired from a weapon before he left the area.

Fagundes said he and his girlfriend were staying on the property with the permission of the property owner. Fagundes said the couple heard a vehicle pull onto the property and believed the person was there to commit theft. Fagundes called out in the direction of the vehicle and told the person he was a ranch hand and the driver needed to leave the property.

A short argument ensued between Fagundes and Barentine, and Fagundes said he subsequently fired one round from a revolver into the air to warn off the person in the vehicle. Neither party could visually identify each other because of the dark.

No one was injured during the incident. CCSO deputies are continuing their investigation of the incident for possible weapons violations.

