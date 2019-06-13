Route 66 in Flagstaff narrowed to one lane for signal installation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – West Route 66 in Flagstaff is going to be narrowed to one lane in each direction overnight for the next five weeks starting Monday, June 17, while the Arizona Department of Transportation installs a pedestrian hybrid beacon at the intersection with Blackbird Roost Street.

Work along Route 66 will occur overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. No work will be scheduled on weekends or holidays. Drivers should expect delays.

Information about how the beacon works is available at azdot.gov/phb.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.



Information provided Arizona Department of Transportation