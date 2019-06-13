Getting Wild at First Baptist's Vacation Bible School

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: June 13, 2019 10:43 a.m.

    More than 50 children along with 38 adults and teens participated in the annual Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Williams last week. the them this year was "In the Wild." Children ages 3-12 enjoyed games, snacks and Bible lessons.

