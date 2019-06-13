Cruisin' the streets: Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into Williams

The 4th annual Historic Route 66 Car Show rumbled into Williams June 7-8. Nearly 200 cars ran the loop and lined the streets during American Legion event. Cars came from as far away as Central America to cruise through town.

The Historic Route 66 Car Show benefits the America Legion Cordova Post 13 of Williams. The post supports numerous programs in the community. The group places flags along the streets on patriotic occasions, they fund funerals, host flag retirement events, provide high school scholarships, host Run for the Wall motorcycle riders, assist with the Nation of Patriots and maintain Williams Monument Park. They also participate in Boys State, provide safe shooting training for youth, and sponsor baseball, football and other sports for local children.

On June 7, the American Legion hosted a meet and greet with a burger burn from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 425 W. Grant Ave.

The registration tent moved to the Circle K parking lot where registration will continue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The cruise-the-loop portion of the event began at 5 p.m. with cars lining up on Ninth Street. Hundreds of spectators lined the streets to watch the action.

On June 8, cars lined up along downtown where people viewed the cars and met with owners.

American Legion centennial celebration

The American Legion Centennial Celebration topped off three days of celebrating with a day full of food, family fun and games all free to the Williams community.

Free hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, games and prizes, watermelon eating contest, face painting and took place at Glassburn Park June 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event featured three bands for entertainment, participation and displays by 13 American Legion Posts from Northern Arizona, including Annabella Small Canyon, daughter of WWII USMC Code Talker George Willie.