Suspects in counterfeit bills incident in custody

The Williams Police Department said two people who are suspected of using counterfeit $20 bills are in custody following a pursuit in Williams June 11. The department had issued an alert to be on the lookout for a suspect who was riding a black motorcycle wearing a bandanna and orange hoodie. More information on the incident will follow. Anyone with information regarding the counterfeit bills is asked to call Williams Police at (928)635-4461.
